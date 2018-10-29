0 Learn how to do simple auto repairs at home with Toyota of Orlando

When it comes to car care, taking matters into your own hands can be seriously intimidating. If you’re not well-versed in what goes on under the hood, performing at-home auto repairs probably isn’t on your list of to-dos. However, Toyota of Orlando is here to help! We’ve got tips and hints from our trained auto service techs on 4 simple auto repairs that you can take care of from the comfort of your own garage. Let’s get started!

At-home auto repairs you can handle yourself

Task #1: Changing a tire

Have a flat or a damaged tire? Swap it out yourself with the spare so you can get to our Orlando auto service center to buy a replacement. All you have to do is loosen the lug nuts on your old tire using the wrench (don’t remove them completely yet, though). Lift your car using the jack (be sure to put it in the right place – your owner’s manual can direct you). Remove the lug nuts and slide the bad tire off, pulling it toward you. Put on the new tire, replace the lug nuts, and jack the car down. Give the lug nuts one more solid tightening before you hit the highway.

Task #2: Swapping out a dead battery

Dead battery preventing you from getting where you need to go? Changing out the battery is a simple auto repair and our Orlando Toyota service techs can walk you through it. First, disconnect the cables, disconnecting the negative cable first and then the positive cable. Undo any clamps or panels holding the battery in place (you may need a wrench) and lift the dead battery out. Slide the new one into place, replace the clamps or panels, and reattach the cables, attaching the positive cable first and then the negative. You’re ready to go!

Task #3: Replacing a lightbulb

Did you know you can get ticketed for having a burnt out headlight? Luckily, replacing it is an easy auto repair. Access the compartment through the engine bad and disconnect the power wires from the old bulb. Attach them to the new bulb – don’t touch the glass of the bulb – and pop it into place. Your lights will be shining bright again next time you need them.

Toyota of Orlando can guide you in DIY car care

Task #4: Replace bad wiper blades

If your wipers are squealing or leaving streaks, you need new ones! Lift the wiper off the windshield and lift the tab holding the rubber blade in place. Slide the blade off and slide a new one onto the arm (you can get affordable wiper blades at our Orlando Toyota parts store). Push down the tab to secure the blade and you’re ready for the rain.

Have questions about these at-home auto repairs? Call the techs at our Toyota of Orlando service center! We’re open seven days a week at (407) 298-0001. And if you’re still feeling a little nervous about at-home car care, schedule an appointment with us today. We’ll get you back on the road in no time!

