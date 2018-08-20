0 4 things to take care of AFTER you buy a used car

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Orlando*

Congrats! You’re the proud new owner of a used car. We know shopping can be exhausting – you do all the leg work to prepare for your big purchase, take a test drive, and do your best wheeling and dealing to get the car you want. You’re done as soon as you sign the dotted line, right? Not quite – there are actually a few more things you should take care of once you become the owner of an Orlando used car. Here are 4 suggestions that we recommend for new car owners!

Don’t forget to take these 4 steps after buying a used car

Suggestion #1: Get your insurance updated ASAP.

Did you know that it’s illegal to drive without car insurance? Not only that, it’s dangerous. If you get into an accident, you could be in serious trouble. Update your existing policy or start a new one for your used car before you even leave the dealership. It’s not worth the risk to drive without it!

Suggestion #2: Transfer the title, take care of the tag, and update your registration.

If you bought a car at Toyota of Orlando, then your paperwork is essentially done. One of our finance specialists will take care of transferring the tag and title, as well as help you with your registration. However, if you did a private sale, the bulk of this work falls into your lap! Contact your local DMV to see what you need to bring with you and then schedule an appointment to take care of everything. And don’t forget, there are fees associated with this as well.

Suggestion #3: Skim the owner’s manual.

Now it’s time to get to know your car a little bit better. Sure, you’ve done your research before buying, but do you really know the intricacies of ownership? Toyota of Orlando recommends skimming your owner’s manual. This will help you with pertinent information like what type of gas the car takes, what type of motor oil should be used, and how to use various gadgets inside the cabin (like the audio system). Combine this with getting behind the wheel and practicing – the best way to figure out how a used car handles is to get it out on the road!

Suggestion #4: Get on a maintenance schedule.

Have you had the car inspected by a mechanic? If not, now’s the time to do it. (If you bought from our Orlando Toyota dealership, it’s already been inspected for safety and performance.) This is also the perfect time to get your ride on a car maintenance schedule! Set up important auto service like oil changes, tire rotations, and brake service so you stay on a schedule and keep your car like-new under the hood.

Shop all of our Orlando used vehicles today

Now that you know what to do both before AND after buying a used car, it’s time to start shopping! Make your experience easy and efficient – come to Toyota of Orlando. We’re open seven days a week at 3575 Vineland Road!

Return Home

© 2018 Cox Media Group.