0 Toyota of Orlando's tips: How to deodorize your car

Is there an unmistakable odor in your car every time you get behind the wheel? Smells inside the cabin can make for a very unpleasant drive time but luckily, there are steps you can take to get rid of them. Toyota of Orlando is here with tips from our auto service experts to help you deodorize your car without breaking the bank.

Deodorize your car with these DIY steps from our auto service techs

Your first step should be to locate the source of the smell, if you can. The best way to do this is to empty out the car completely, including the trunk, center console, and glovebox. You should also pull out the carpet mats and the seat covers if you have them to see if you can pinpoint where the smell is coming from. You should also look for damp spots and leaks – water collecting inside the cabin can lead to mildew or mold, both of which can cause a pretty unpleasant odor.

Still not able to figure out where the smell is coming from? Check out these additional tips from our Orlando auto service techs:

Treat stains. Your best bet is to get a pet stain remover because it usually has a deodorizer in it as well. Clean up stains on the seats or in the carpet and see if that improves your smelly situation. If that doesn’t help, try shampooing the seats and carpet to get them fresh and clean again. You can also mix up a solution that’s one part water and one part vinegar and putting it in a spray bottle. Mist the seats until their damp and scrub and evaluate the smell when things are dry again.

Check out your A/C system and cabin air filter. If your cabin air filter is clogged with dirt and debris, it could be causing the odor in your car – swap it out or have one of our auto service techs at Toyota of Orlando swap it out for you. You can also spray A/C cleaner into the vents (just make sure you get the right kind for your ride) to help get rid of any mildew or dirt that may be accumulating in them and causing an unpleasant smell.

Try to absorb the odors. It may be as simple as cleaning the interior of your car and absorbing the unpleasant smells. You can try putting a stack of dryer sheets under one of your seats or an open can of coffee beans – both are pretty great at soaking up unpleasant smells.

Still have an odor and DIY just isn’t cutting it? Then it’s time to schedule professional car detailing to see if auto service experts can help you. Toyota of Orlando can get your car back to its fresh and clean state in no time – just call us today! We’re open seven days a week at (407) 298-0001 and we’re conveniently located just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall.

