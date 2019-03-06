0 Prepare yourself for the 2020 Toyota Corolla

Get ready – a new spin on a much-loved classic has finally arrived at Toyota of Orlando, and we have the inside scoop on exactly why you’ll want to put it in your driveway ASAP. The 2020 Toyota Corolla is here and it’s been redesigned inside, outside, and under the hood to give you the fresh drive time you crave with the same performance-driven reliability you’ve come to depend upon. See what it has to offer – here are 8 things we love about this new Toyota sedan.

What will the 2020 Toyota Corolla bring to your drive time?

#1: It has a new engine under the hood for improved performance and fuel efficiency. You’ll be able to commandeer a 1.8L engine but you’ll also have the option of a 2.0L Dynamic Force direct injection inline four-cylinder option with more efficiency AND more power. Plus, for the first time ever the Orlando Toyota Corolla is available in a hybrid model!

#2: New technology is also integrated into the cabin. You’ll find Amazon Alexa, WiFi connect, Safety Connect Services, Apple CarPlay, optional JBL audio, Bluetooth, voice recognition, and more. And it’s all accessible through an 8” color touchscreen mounted conveniently on the dash.

#3: You’ll love the new luxury features infused into the cabin. It was redesigned with a lower dash, sightline, and hood to give you a better field of vision. You’ll also find features like new high-gloss and matte materials with contrast stitching, ambient lighting, and both silver and piano-gloss black accents. Plus, there are multiple new color schemes for the interior as well as a new instrument panel.

#4: The interior isn’t just redesigned aesthetically – it’s also been redesigned to be quieter during your drive time. The 2020 Toyota Corolla cuts out road and powertrain noise with new sound-absorbing materials in the silencers, foam, sealants, and more.

#5: The MSRP is still affordable despite all of the enhancements you’ll find on this new Orlando Toyota. It kicks off at just $19,500.

Will you take this Orlando Toyota home today?

#6: The exterior is rocking a whole new look. You’ll find bigger wheels – 18” with multispoke alloys, for example – as well as a lower stance and wider wheelbase. There’s a new LED lighting scheme in front and back, as well as a chin spoiler, new fender flares, a lower hood, and new aero stabilizing fins. Two all-new paint colors are available, too – Celestite and Blueprint.

#7: The air- conditioning system has also been redesigned – it’s more compact but also more efficient, and doesn’t have to work as hard to get the cabin cool and keep it there.

#8: Because of this new Toyota Corolla, more cars will be produced here in the US. Currently, this Orlando Toyota is produced in Mississippi. However, because more models will be available in 2020, a NEW plant is being opened in Alabama, bringing thousands of jobs to the local economy.

Ready for your test drive? Come on down and see us – you can get behind the wheel of the 2020 Toyota Corolla at Toyota of Orlando today. We’re at 3575 Vineland Road, just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall.

