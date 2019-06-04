0 7 tips for driving on the beach this summer

Thinking about hitting the sand this summer to try and beat the heat? You’re not the only one - lots of people like to head east and hit the beach to cope with the rising temperatures. And here in Central Florida, some areas even allow driving on the beach! However, it’s not as simple as it seems and we’ve rounded up 7 Orlando Toyota tips to help you make the most of it.

Make driving on the beach simple and stress-free

#1: Plan before you leave.

Driving on the beach isn’t an option on just ANY beach - there are particular designated beaches where it’s OK to hit the sand. Know which ones are an option before you leave and be prepared to pay - most of them charge admission for entrance.

#2: Let the air out of your tires.

Let a little bit of air out of your Orlando Toyota’s tires before you hit the beach. This increases the surface area of the tire, which means you’ll get better traction and also have less of a chance of becoming stuck, especially on soft sand.

#3: Pack light.

Now’s not the time to pack up everything you own - pack light when driving on the beach. Extra weight just makes you more prone to sink in the sand and find yourself stuck.

#4: Follow the speed limit and don’t make sharp turns or sudden braking.

Make sure you follow the speed limit - it’s usually 10mph for safety’s sake - and try not to suddenly hit the gas or brake, or make sharp turns. All of those abrupt movements make you likely to dig your tires into the sand and get stuck.

Toyota of Orlando’s best tips for hitting the sand

#5: Drive near the water but not in it.

It’s smart to steer your Orlando Toyota to the sand near the water’s edge - it’s more firmly packed and offers better traction than the loose stuff near the top of the beach. However, make sure you stay out of the water - the salt water can damage your car AND it’s easy to get stuck in the mud as the tide goes in and out.

#6: Keep an eye on the tides.

Speaking of the tides, be sure to keep an eye on them when driving on the beach, especially when you’re picking your parking spot. You don’t want to park too close to the water because when the tide comes in, you’ll find your car flooded.

#7: Wash your car as soon as you can.

As noted, salt is extremely damaging to your car and can damage your paint and cause rusting. Wash your car as quickly as you can after you leave the beach to keep it looking like-new.

