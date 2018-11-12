0 8 steps to take after a hit and run car accident

Have you ever been in a car accident? It’s pretty terrifying and it can be difficult to pull things together afterward and take the right steps. It’s especially difficult if you’re in a hit and run accident where the other driver takes off instead of stopping to check on you or take responsibility. Toyota of Orlando is here with 8 steps to help you handle a hit and run and react accordingly. Print these steps out and keep them in your glovebox for emergencies!

Do you know how to react after a hit and run accident?

Step #1: Assess injuries. Is anyone injured? Do you need to call an ambulance? Make sure you and your passengers are OK before you do anything else. If injuries are serious, call 911 immediately. If not, move to step #2.

Step #2: Move your car. If you can, move your car off the road. If you stay on the road you run the risk of being struck by another vehicle or having your car get hit again. Move out of the flow of traffic to the side of the road and turn your hazard lights on.

Step #3: Call the police. Call the police so you can file a police report and give them information about the other driver; you may also need their assistance with accident cleanup.

Step #4: Write down everything. After you’ve called the police, write down everything you can about the car accident. Where and when did it happen? How did it happen? What did the other car look like – include details like model, make, color, and any identifying marks like rust, accident damage, or stickers. If you saw what the driver looked like, write down those details too.

Step #5: Look for witnesses. Did anyone else see the car accident happen? If so, try to get them to stick around and give a statement to the police. They may have noticed a detail that you didn’t.

Step #6: File a police report. A lot of insurance companies will require a police report when you get into a car accident, especially in the case of a hit and run accident. Get a copy of the report and be sure to ask the police the best way to follow up on the case.

Step #7: Go to the doctor. If you’re injured, see a doctor right away for treatment and documentation of the treatment. Be sure that your passengers seek treatment, too.

Step #8: Contact your insurance company. File an insurance claim – it’s the first step in getting your ride back to like-new condition! Toyota of Orlando can help you get back on the road in no time thanks to our skilled techs at our body shop.

