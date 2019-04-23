2019 NFL Draft: How to watch, follow along

The 2019 NFL Draft is only a couple of days away, and football fans across the globe are ready to see their team draft the stars of tomorrow.
The Arizona Cardinals have the first selection in the draft and analysts believe they'll select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.
Several prospects with Central Florida roots are projected to have their names called early:
University of Central Florida Knights
Trysten Hill -- defensive tackle
Dredrick Snelson -- wide receiver
Florida Gators
Jawaan Taylor (Cocoa High School) -- offensive tackle
Martez Ivey (Apopka High School) -- offensive tackle
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson -- defensive back
Jachai Polite -- linebacker
Florida State Seminoles
Brian Burns -- linebacker
Jacques Patrick (Timber Creek High School) -- running back
Miami Hurricanes
Michael Jackson -- defensive back
Gerald Willis III -- defensive tackle
Joe Jackson -- defensive end
Travis Homer -- running back
Auburn Tigers
Jamel Dean (Cocoa High School) -- defensive back
Chandler Cox (Apopka High School) -- fullback
Among those players is Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, who many believe will go within the top ten selections.
You can catch round one of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25 at 8 p.m. on WFTV. The second and third rounds kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday and the draft finishes with rounds 4-7 on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Don't forget to follow Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) and Joe Kepner (JKepnerWFTV) on Twitter for live updates as the draft rolls along.
