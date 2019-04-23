  • 2019 NFL Draft: How to watch, follow along

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    The 2019 NFL Draft is only a couple of days away, and football fans across the globe are ready to see their team draft the stars of tomorrow.

    The Arizona Cardinals have the first selection in the draft and analysts believe they'll select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

    Several prospects with Central Florida roots are projected to have their names called early:

    University of Central Florida Knights

    Trysten Hill -- defensive tackle

    Dredrick Snelson -- wide receiver

    Florida Gators

    Jawaan Taylor (Cocoa High School) -- offensive tackle

    Martez Ivey (Apopka High School) -- offensive tackle

    Chauncey Gardner-Johnson -- defensive back

    Jachai Polite -- linebacker

    Florida State Seminoles

    Brian Burns -- linebacker

    Jacques Patrick (Timber Creek High School) -- running back 

    Miami Hurricanes

    Michael Jackson -- defensive back

    Gerald Willis III -- defensive tackle

    Joe Jackson -- defensive end

    Travis Homer -- running back

    Auburn Tigers

    Jamel Dean (Cocoa High School) -- defensive back

    Chandler Cox (Apopka High School) -- fullback

    Among those players is Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, who many believe will go within the top ten selections. 

    You can catch round one of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25 at 8 p.m. on WFTV. The second and third rounds kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday and the draft finishes with rounds 4-7 on Saturday at 2 p.m.

