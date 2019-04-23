Central Florida prospects eye possible top selections in NFL Draft

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2019 NFL Draft is only days away and several Central Florida Gator prospects are preparing to hear their name called.
Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor is a consensus top pick from draft analysts and is slated to go within the top 10 picks. The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the teams the Cocoa native may find himself selected by.
Cocoa's Chauncey-Gardner Johnson may also hear his name called in the first round.
The defensive back is known for his quality play at both the cornerback and safety positions, which is the type of versatility that could make him very attractive to teams needing help in the secondary.
Martez Ivey of Apopka also figures to hear his name called and is projected to be a mid to late round draft pick.
You can catch round one of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25 at 8 p.m. on WFTV. The second and third rounds kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday and the draft finishes with rounds 4-7 on Saturday at 2 p.m.
