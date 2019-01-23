0 Allen, Locke carry Florida to 81-72 win against Texas A&M

KeVaughn Allen scored 31 points, Noah Locke added a career-high 27 and Florida used a flurry of 3-pointers to overcome a 13-point deficit and beat Texas A&M 81-72 on Tuesday night.



The Gators made 18 of 37 from behind the arc, including 11 of 15 in the second half, and set season highs in makes and attempts.



Allen hit 8 of 10, and Locke connected on 7 of 13. It was most combined 3-pointers for any two players in school history, topping the previous record of 13 set by Erving Walker and Kenny Boynton in 2012.



Florida (11-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) needed just about every one of them to rally against the Aggies (7-10, 1-5).



Texas A&M shot 55.2 percent from the field in the first half and made 7 of 11 from 3-point range, taking a 46-33 lead into the locker room that had to be concerning for Florida coach Mike White.



But the Gators clamped down on the defensive end after the break and got red shot from long range.



Allen and Locke kept getting open and kept making them. No other Florida player scored in double figures.



Wendell Mitchell led the Aggies with 25 points, including 17 in the first half. Jay Jay Chandler added 15 points for the road team, which has dropped three straight.



Florida hadn't had a 20-point scorer all season, but got two on the same night. White's offense has been hit and miss -- and mostly miss -- all season. But it looked unstoppable in the second half against the Aggies. The Gators shot 55 percent in the final 20 minutes.



It was the Aggies who barely missed in the first half, putting on a shot-making show that had to have coach Billy Kennedy wondering where this team had been all season.



Texas A&M scored 43 points in its last game, a 23-point loss at home to Missouri. That followed a 19-point home loss to 14th-ranked Auburn.



But Kennedy's looked energized against Florida, at least in the opening 20 minutes.

