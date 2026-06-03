Arrest warrant issued for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk for misdemeanor speeding charge

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has issued an arrest warrant for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speeding.

District attorney's spokesman Sean Webby confirmed Wednesday that the warrant has been issued in response to a video Aiyuk posted to social media last December that appeared to show him speeding on the road in front of Levi's Stadium.

The California Post first reported the arrest warrant.

Aiyuk posted an apology a few days after the video that appeared to show him driving well over the posted speed limit of 40 mph.

"Sorry ya'll, my car content won't come with speeding anymore," Aiyuk wrote in a social media post. "Was praying with my son tonight and wouldn't want anybody else to miss out on an opportunity to do the same with their loved ones! My apologies."

Aiyuk is currently on the reserve/left squad list after he stopped showing up late last season as he rehabilitates a knee injury that has sidelined him since October 2024.

The issues with the 49ers and Aiyuk go back to last summer when the team previously voided $27 million guaranteed in his contract for next season for failing to participate in meetings and other team activities.

General manager John Lynch has said he doesn't expect Aiyuk to play again for the 49ers. The team has been waiting to see if another team is willing to trade for Aiyuk. The 49ers otherwise could either cut him or keep him on the reserve list.

Aiyuk has three years remaining on the four-year, $120 million extension he signed last year. But he now has no guaranteed money remaining.

The 28-year-old Aiyuk has 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 TDs since being drafted in the first round in 2020.

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