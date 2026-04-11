Arsenal stunned by Bournemouth in 2-1 loss that lets Man City back into Premier League title race

Arsenal's Premier League title bid was hit by a stunning 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at home on Saturday.

The league leader blew the chance to move 12 points clear of second-place Manchester City after losing for the third time in four games in all competitions.

Alex Scott struck a 74th-minute winner at the Emirates to pile pressure on Arsenal ahead of next week's top-of-the-table clash at City.

Mikel Arteta's team has played two more games than City, which could close the gap to six points if it beats Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal’s form appears to be slipping at a crucial point of the season. Defeats to City in the English League Cup final and second-division Southampton in the FA Cup ended its pursuit of a quadruple of trophies.

It won 1-0 in the Champions League against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, but the latest loss will only heighten tension in the race for the title after three straight years of finishing runner-up in England's top flight.

Bournemouth went ahead inside 17 minutes through Junior Kroupi’s close-range goal. Viktor Gyokeres leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 35th, but Arsenal struggled to create openings and Scott sealed the victory that potentially blew the title race open.

Bournemouth has now won in back-to-back seasons at Arsenal and set new club record run of 12 games unbeaten in the Premier League.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.