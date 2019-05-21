0 Buccaneers, Gerald McCoy agree to part ways

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced today.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time Associated Press All-Pro, McCoy was chosen by Tampa Bay with the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. During his nine seasons with the Buccaneers, McCoy started all 123 games he played in, recording 297 tackles (79 for loss), 54.5 sacks, 22 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. McCoy is one of only five players in franchise history to earn at least six consecutive Pro Bowl berths, joining Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and Lee Roy Selmon, as well as Ring of Honor inductee Mike Alstott.

“These decisions are very difficult, personally and professionally,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “Over the past nine years, Gerald has been a cornerstone of this franchise and a leader in our community. Parting ways with a player and person such as Gerald is one of the toughest responsibilities of this job. We wish Gerald, along with his wife, Ebony, and the entire McCoy family continued success and thank them for everything they have meant to our organization and community.”

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians added: “I know Gerald has done a lot of good things on and off the football field in Tampa during his time here. You hate to see good football players go, but this is a decision that we felt needed to be made in order to allow us, and Gerald, the ability to move forward. Gerald is a class-act and I wish him the best.”

In addition to his on-field accomplishments, McCoy has been active in the Tampa Bay community. In 2018 he and his wife, Ebony, launched the Patricia Diane Foundation, named after McCoy’s late mother. McCoy was later selected as the Buccaneers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for his work through the foundation to help provide low-income single parents with resources for their children.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers