Eta makes history as Bundesliga's first female coach, Dortmund gives Bayern chance to seal title

BERLIN — Marie-Louise Eta has made history as the first female coach in the Bundesliga, but her Union Berlin team failed to live up to the occasion on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat to Wolfsburg.

She has four more games to ensure Union stays in the top division before she takes over Union’s women’s team for next season.

Patrick Wimmer and Dženan Pejčinović scored early in each half for the visitors to end their 12-game run without a win and revive their hopes of escaping relegation. Wolfsburg remains second to last but it’s just two points behind St. Pauli in the relegation playoff place with four rounds remaining.

Union ultimately paid the price for a lack of efficiency after creating the better chances and finishing strongly. Oliver Burke’s goal in the 85th minute was too late for the Köpenick-based team.

Union, which has only won two games in 2026, fired Steffan Baumgart after last weekend’s loss at Heidenheim and finds itself just six points above the relegation zone.

Eta previously made history in 2023 as the first female assistant coach in the men’s Bundesliga, also at Union, and has been coaching the under-19 men’s team at the club.

Bayern can clinch the title on Sunday

Andrej Kramarić scored two penalties for Hoffenheim in a 2-1 win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund. That opens the way for Bayern Munich to seal the title at home against Stuttgart on Sunday.

Bayern, which has five games remaining compared to Dortmund’s four, leads by 12 points and needs just one more point to be sure of finishing top.

Werder Bremen boosted its survival hopes with a 3-1 win at home against Hamburger SV in their northern derby. Bremen moved level with the visitors on 31 points, five points above St. Pauli.

Midtable Augsburg defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 away and dented the home team’s hopes of Champions League qualification.

Eintracht Frankfurt hosted Leipzig later.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.