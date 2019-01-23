Fans get up close and personal at NFL Pro Bowl Experience at Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fans can get up close and personal with players at the NFL Pro Bowl Experience at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Wednesday.
Fans can take part in an interactive Fan Zone, with fun activities for the family.
Visitors can test their vertical leap and run a 40-yard dash while wearing a helmet and hearing field calls.
“To be here in Orlando around the Pro Bowl itself, Disney and all it entails, I am honored to be back here and the captain on the NFC side,” Hall of famer Emmitt Smith said.
The Pro Bowl events are free and will continue through Friday.
The best players will be selected to participate in a big game Sunday at Camping World Stadium.
The @nfl’s #ProBowlExperience begins today. It’s free today thru Saturday and it is free. I’m showing you all the cool events on @WFTV #ProBowl2019 #ProBowlWeek pic.twitter.com/0hegNdGTCG— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) January 23, 2019
The Pro Bowl is also about giving back to the community. Volunteers with the NFL Green Project planted trees and a vegatable garden in Ivey Lane Park in Orlando.
The Pro Bowl isn’t until Sunday at our @CWStadium, but the event is already making an impact in our community. I was grateful to join the @nfl and volunteers, including the @EvansHS_OCPS football team, to help enhance our Ivey Lane Park this morning. pic.twitter.com/YvQxXXgOeC— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) January 22, 2019
