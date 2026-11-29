LONDON — France conjured a Théo Attissogbe last-play try after the fulltime siren to stun South Africa in an unforgettable final and become the first winner of rugby 's Nations Championship on Sunday.

France won 40-34 at Twickenham moments after Manie Libbok appeared to have won it for South Africa with a penalty kick in the 78th minute.

“It was completely insane,” France captain Antoine Dupont said.

The clock was deep in red when France tried attacking from a scrum around halfway. South Africa appeared to blunt the attempt until center Kalvin Gourgues broke through. Dupont was stopped at the tryline but France recycled quick and Thomas Ramos sent winger Attissogbe flying over the tryline for the winning points and into the arms of his elated teammates.

The victory gave France not only the inaugural Nations title, which pits northern hemisphere against southern hemisphere, but also meant it will enter next year, a Rugby World Cup year, ranked No. 1.

The French looked like they were going to easily strip South Africa of the No. 1 ranking in the way they outsmarted the world champion Springboks in the first half.

Dupont was unlucky not to be awarded a try after his chargedown of Libbok rebounded into his arm. France steamrolled a Boks scrum and Ramos traded penalty kicks with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu for 6-3.

Then a Dupont offload released winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who was turned over. But when Libbok winged the ball, Attissogbe intercepted and strolled in for the first try. The score was bittersweet; Bielle-Biarrey was stretchered off, injured by a hip-drop tackle. That earned Springboks winger Kurt-Lee Arendse a yellow card which was upgraded to a 20-minute red.

When South Africa forced an attacking lineout, its prime front-rowers Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw were hustled in, but Florian Verhaege stole Marx's throw-in.

Ramos kicked a 50:22 then Matthieu Jalibert lobbed a perfect kick-pass to Bielle-Biarrey's replacement Emilien Gailleton to score for 20-3.

Two weeks ago when the hemisphere leaders met in Paris, France led by 14 at halftime, hung on and edged an epic pool game 21-19.

This time, 17 up at halftime was not enough.

The halftime injection of Boks caps record-holder Eben Etzebeth coincided with Feinberg-Mngomezulu finally, this year, showing off his skillset. They spearheaded South Africa's revival.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu gathered a goal-line dropout 40 meters out, sent the ball high, regathered and beat the defense to the line for a brilliant solo try.

Midfielder Damian de Allende then scored off the back of a lineout drive, and when de Allende collected a contestable scrap and sent Ethan Hooker to the line in the 56th, Feinberg-Mngomezulu's conversion put South Africa ahead at 24-23 for the first time.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was unlucky not to receive a penalty try when he was chasing and tackled early by Dupont, who was sin-binned. But the pressure ended with a try by Etzebeth in his 149th test.

Four converted tries in 15 minutes had South Africa on track for a comeback for the ages.

But then Nche was sin-binned for a dangerous cleanout, and French hopes were sparked.

The lead changed three times from the 72nd on.

Dupont had just come out of the sin-bin, Charles Ollivon scored from a pick-and-go to tie the score and the conversion by Ramos — a perfect eight from eight off the tee in his first test since March — nosed France in front 33-31.

France went down to 14 again when prop Jefferson Poirot was yellow-carded. Verhaege appeared to save the day when he stole yet another South Africa throw-in.

But Etzebeth charged down Maxime Lucu and earned a penalty 20 meters out. With Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the sin-bin, Libbok lined up the kick.

Libbok was criticized two weeks ago for botching a late conversion attempt that could have drawn the classic contest in Paris. This time he calmly let the clock wind down and nailed the penalty to lift South Africa 34-33 ahead with about 90 seconds left.

But that was plenty of time for France to pull off another magic trick.

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