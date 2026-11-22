COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia has been to the Southeastern Championship game so often, coach Kirby Smart didn't even know he'll make history with his latest appearance — his sixth in a row.

“I wasn’t aware that was a record,” he said after the top-ranked Bulldogs clinched their spot with a 34-6 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. "I thought we had gone six in a row while I was at Alabama. Somehow, that didn’t happen, it seemed like we went a lot.”

Not this many and not with another chance at history if the Bulldogs win their fourth in a row, matching the mark of Florida under Steve Spurrier from 1993-96.

Nate Frazier ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns while Gunnar Stockton threw for 281 yards and a TD. Georgia's defense, after a sluggish first quarter, shut down the Gamecocks and dynamic quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

The Bulldogs (10-1, 8-1 SEC; No. 1 CFP) will await their opponent in what had become one of the most anticipated contests of the year. But, like the other Power Four title games, will end after 2026 due to an expanded, 24-team College Football Playoff beginning next year.

Texas, Alabama and Tennessee — all with conference games next week — are in the hunt to face the Bulldogs for the title.

That's of little concern to Georgia, which has bigger, national championship goals for this season with a powerful run game, a quarterback in Stockton in full control and a lockdown defense that held South Carolina to 118 yards over the final three quarters.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer called his team's second-half meltdown “unacceptable," and added, “I apologize to our fans for the second half."

Sellers was sacked three times and was picked off inside the Georgia 20 by safety Khalil Barnes, the Clemson transfer, to end the Gamecocks most promising drive of the second half.

Frazier had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter to put Georgia ahead to stay, 10-6. His 2-yard scoring run came on the Bulldogs first sequence after halftime.

Craig Dandridge Jr. took a pass in the backfield from Stockton 14 yards for Georgia's final score.

“Yeah, it wasn't 30-0 at halftime, but we found a way to win,” said Stockton, the one-time South Carolina commit who changed his mind after the Gamecocks dismissed coach Will Muschamp during the 2020 season.

South Carolina and a mostly healthy Sellers wanted to put Georgia on its heels early and did so on the two possessions, driving inside the Bulldogs 20 both times for field goals and its 6-3 lead.

Georgia found its rhythm in the second quarter on both sides of the ball. The defense forced a pair of punts while Stockton converted a fourth-and-3 pass to Jaden Reddell near midfield. Stockton then hit Taylyn Taylor for a 37-yard pass — Taylor made a perfect over-the-shoulder grab along the sideline — to the South Carolina 1 and leading to Frazier's first score.

Sellers ended with 87 yards passing.

The takeaway

Georgia: The Bulldogs once more showed why they might be the most complete team in the SEC and favorites to win the national title. Along with stellar play on offense and defense, they recovered an onside kick after a third-quarter TD, and returner Sacovie White-Helton brought a punt back 35 yards to the SC 21 to set up a field goal.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks roller-coaster ride of a season took the latest downward turn. The team had won four straight SEC games in October and November and was ranked high as 17th in the CFP rankings before losing at Arkansas 34-6 last week. The team should fall out of the poll completely after this one.

Familar feeling

Georgia safety Khalil Barnes has a knack for getting interceptions against South Carolina. He picked off Spencer Rattler early here three years ago when he was a freshman at Clemson. The Tigers won that game 16-7 as the their defense held the Gamecocks in check. Barnes and the Dawgs’ D clamped down on the Gamecocks offense. “It was a totally different situation,” Barnes said. “But, year, it felt similar.”

Keeping focused

Smart brushed off most questions about the SEC title game, instead pointing to next week’s regular season finale against in-state rival Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets fell to 3-8 on Saturday after a 50-29 loss to No. 10 Wake Forest. But Smart knows how fans of both schools feel of the annual matchup. “I would say we’ve got Georgia Tech next,” he said. “And I’m smart enough to know what that means.”

Up next

Georgia closes the regular season at home against rival Georgia Tech on Saturday.

South Carolina plays at rival Clemson to finish the regular season on Saturday.

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