One of the longest winning streaks in English soccer history is over.

Manchester City's run of poor Premier League results isn't.

After 20 straight victories over Fulham dating back to 2012, City finally came up short against the London club when the teams drew 1-1 in the league on Saturday.

Boos greeted the final whistle at Etihad Stadium, with City's winless run in the league extending to four games — a stretch that has come soon after the club was found guilty of large-scale financial rule-breaking that leaves its future shrouded in uncertainty.

Arsenal didn't take full advantage of City's latest slip-up, conceding in the league for the first time since Oct. 10 and drawing 2-2 at Newcastle.

The defending champions stretched their lead to six points over both second-place Brighton, which visits Hull on Sunday, and City in third.

Things are getting increasingly desperate for Chelsea, which was humiliated in a 4-1 home loss to Leeds after losing key midfielder Moises Caicedo to injury midway through the first half when the score was 0-0.

Chelsea, which isn't playing in European competition this season, has lost four of its last seven league games to put manager Xabi Alonso under increasing pressure in his first season in charge of the big-spending London club.

Tottenham beat Ipswich 2-0 after a goal and assist from 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett on his first senior start, Bournemouth climbed to fourth place by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 for a club-record ninth straight win in all competitions, Thomas Frank's first match as Crystal Palace manager ended in a 3-2 loss at Coventry, and Aston Villa was held 0-0 by Sunderland.

The late game sees first-place Arsenal visit Newcastle. The defending champions can extend their lead to eight points with a win.

Haaland wasteful for City — and unlucky?

City needed a stunning, edge-of-the-area volley by Elliot Anderson in the 57th minute to salvage a point, after Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham the lead in the 16th.

City was coming off three straight losses — to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest — that had knocked Enzo Maresca’s team off the top of the league.

The losing streak might be over but it again wasn’t a convincing display by City, with Erling Haaland guilty of wasting two great chances in the first half — and having a goal ruled out in contentious circumstances.

After having a close-range effort saved by Bernd Leno, Haaland followed up and bundled the ball out of the Fulham goalkeeper's possession and into the net on the goalline.

It was judged that Haaland kicked the ball out of Leno’s hands, with the Premier League saying Leno was deemed to be “in control of the ball.”

While Maresca felt it was “quite clear” that it was a goal, Leno argued he had the ball in his hands.

“I had the feeling I controlled the ball,” he said, “and Haaland crashed into me.”

Raya injured as Madueke earns Arsenal a point

Arsenal needed a 78th-minute equalizer by Noni Madueke to grab a point at St. James' Park after surrendering the lead given to the champions by Eberechi Eze in the 33rd.

Newcastle came back into the game early in the second half, with Harvey Barnes capitalizing on Martin Odegaard's error to make it 1-1 and Malick Thiaw bundling in from close range for 2-1 in the 62nd.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya later went off with a suspected shoulder injury.

‘Fragile’ Chelsea overrun

Chelsea has now lost at home to Tottenham and Leeds — two of its biggest rivals — in the space of a month, adding to the disgruntlement of its fans.

For Leeds, it was a first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999 and it could easily have been heavier, with Noah Okafor scoring twice, Dominic Calvert-Lewin converting a penalty and U.S. midfielder Brenden Aaronson adding the fourth in stoppage time.

Already without a big player in the injured Joao Pedro, Chelsea unraveled after the departure of Caicedo because of a back injury in the 22nd minute and was overrun in the second half by a Leeds team that jumped to sixth place.

“We’re in a fragile moment,” Alonso said. “We have lost a bit of the confidence which we were playing with."

Red-hot Evanilson inspiring Bournemouth's run

Haaland might be the top scorer in the league on nine goals, but there's no doubting who the most in-form striker is.

Evanilson scored for the sixth straight league game to set Bournemouth on its way to a victory that broke the club record for successive wins — topping the eight in 2013 when the team was in playing in the third tier.

Justin Kluivert also scored for Bournemouth, whose long winning run includes five in the league, three in the Europa League and one in the English League Cup.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.