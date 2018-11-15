Orange County readies for 2 major football games this weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida will be in the national spotlight this Saturday with two major college football games, including the Florida Classic and “College GameDay” at the University of Central Florida.
The annual Florida Blue Florida Classic showdown between the FAMU Rattlers and B-CU Wildcats has drawn more than 1.8 million fans since the first game in 1978, according to its website.
The Florida Classic will bring thousands of fans together at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and is one of the biggest black college football games in the country, according to organizers.
Fans are allowed to bring some small items into the stadium including binoculars, phones, approved cameras, flexible seat cushions without pockets, diapers and medically necessary items.
Officials with the Florida Classic said attendees going into the stadium should only bring items inside of clear plastic bags that are 12 by 12 inches and 6 inches wide. Small handheld clutch bags will also be permitted.
ESPN’s “College GameDay” announced Sunday that the college football pregame show will shine a national spotlight on the University of Central Florida campus on Saturday.
School officials announced tickets to the UCF game were sold out as early as Monday evening.
The “College GameDay” bus was greeted by a large crowd of UCF students after arriving on campus Thursday.
“Celebrate the moment, celebrate the accomplishments of our football team, but do it in a classy fashion,” said UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger. “Much like Ron Burgundy said 'stay classy UCF.'”
WFTV Channel 9 will have live pregame coverage before UCF’s top 25 matchup against Cincinnati starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
