SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a sprained ankle and Mac Jones will start in his place.

Purdy missed all three practices this week after getting hurt in the second quarter of last week's win against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Kyle Shanahan was initially hopeful Purdy could play this week because he avoided a high ankle sprain, but he didn't make enough progress and was ruled out Friday.

“Any time it’s not a high ankle sprain you get pretty relieved,” Shanahan said. “But it was more mid than low, which is a little bit worse. I kind of had a feeling just the way it was by the time Wednesday came around. It didn’t heal up as fast as we wanted so we had to shut him down.”

Shanahan said it was too soon to know whether Purdy would be able to play next week against the New York Giants but he was optimistic. For now, the Niners will go ahead with Jones.

“It’s obviously a challenge when you’re getting thrown in toward the end of the year, but it’s a challenge that I’ve done before in my career,” Jones said. “I played the first eight games before, I played the last eight games and I played all 16. So I’m definitely up for the challenge and looking forward to it.”

Purdy stayed in the game after he was hurt against the Vikings and had a stellar performance. He threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns against one of the top defenses in the league to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Purdy leads the NFL with a 118.2 passer rating and 9.0 yards per pass attempt to go with his 23 touchdown passes and only five interceptions.

Jones started eight games last season when Purdy was sidelined by turf toe and helped San Francisco post a 5-3 record during that time with a 97.4 passer rating, 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

The 49ers kept Jones as the backup this season despite some interest in a trade from other teams just for this scenario.

“Mac’s been awesome,” Shanahan said. “He’s had a great week. We went through this a lot with him last year so everyone’s got a ton of confidence in Mac. Mac’s had a hell of a camp and he’s the same guy every day. So it’s been a good week with Mac.”

Watkins ruled out and other injury news

Receiver Jordan Watkins (groin) was also ruled out for Sunday. Receiver Mike Evans (Achilles tendinitis), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (neck), defensive back Siran Neal (knee, foot), cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder) and offensive lineman Austen Pleasants (knee) are questionable.

Pleasants returned to practice this week for the first time since getting hurt in the preseason and would need to be activated from injured reserve on Saturday to be eligible to play.

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