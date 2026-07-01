Belgium converts late penalty to beat Senegal 3-2 in extra time in the round of 32 at the World Cup

SEATTLE — Youri Tielemans scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time of extra time, and Belgium came back from two goals down to beat Senegal 3-2 Wednesday in the round of 32 at the World Cup.

Tielemans was fouled just before the end of the 30 minutes of extra time were finished and the referee awarded the penalty after a video review.

Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the Senegalese a 2-0 lead, but Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute and Tielemans equalized in the 89th.

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