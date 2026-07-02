Oviedo woman identified as victim in fatal Lake Mary hit-and-run; suspect facing DUI charges

OVIEDO, Fla. — Danille Akers of Oviedo has been identified as the woman killed in a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Lake Mary, police said.

Lake Mary police responded to the crash around 11 p.m at West Lake Mary Blvd and Wheelhouse Lane and found Akers unresponsive inside a heavily damaged sedan. She died at the scene.

A 911 caller reported that Akers was unconscious and told dispatchers the driver of the other vehicle had driven away.

“She’s unresponsive,” the caller said. Later in the call, the caller added, “The gentleman drove away.”

Police said officers later located the suspected vehicle and its driver about a mile away on Forest Boulevard.

Investigators identified the driver as 22-year-old O’vante Redding of Longwood.

Redding was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and vehicular homicide. He is being held without bond.

A review of records found no prior criminal history for Redding.

Lake Mary police said they could not comment on the investigation at this time.

Redding is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday. Investigators are continuing to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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