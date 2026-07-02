Florida SPECTRUM Alert issued for missing 17-year-old in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida SPECTRUM Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from DeLand.

According to the alert, Dominick Harris was last seen Wednesday in the 700 block of South Alabama Avenue in DeLand.

Harris is described as a White male with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, pajama pants and black HEYDUDE shoes.

Authorities say Harris may still be in the DeLand area or may have traveled to Alabama.

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement immediately.

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