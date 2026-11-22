PHILADELPHIA — DK Metcalf ripped off his helmet and walked to the locker room as Eagles fans — and even a few players on the other sideline — waved goodbye to the ejected Steelers receiver.

Metcalf didn't stick around to explain the two personal fouls that led to him getting tossed from Pittsburgh's 19-16 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

He walked out of the locker room with a bag over his shoulder and one hand in his pocket and went straight to the bus, leaving the rest of the Steelers to try to defend him.

“We’ll sit down and address everything. We need him,” Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said. “We need him in those games and that’s not acceptable.”

With Aaron Rodgers struggling to complete deep passes even before Metcalf was ejected in the third quarter, the Steelers (6-4) lost ground in the AFC playoff race.

Pittsburgh has lost 12 straight games in Philadelphia. The Steelers' last road win over the Eagles came on Oct. 24, 1965.

Metcalf wasn’t having much of an impact before his second altercation of the game, which led to his third career ejection. He finished with one catch for 2 yards.

Metcalf was flagged for unnecessary roughness earlier in the game after he went after cornerback Cooper DeJean. He nearly poked DeJean in the eye during the second scuffle, was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and was tossed.

“Almost,” DeJean said. “Just missed.”

Through 10 games this season, Metcalf has 36 catches for 434 yards. He made two Pro Bowls and never finished with fewer than 900 yards receiving in six seasons with Seattle before he was traded to the Steelers ahead of last season.

In 2025, Metcalf had 59 catches for 850 yards. He might have come closer to his fourth 1,000-yard season if he had been able to keep his emotions in check.

The NFL suspended Metcalf for two games last season following his in-game altercation with a fan during a victory over Detroit.

The league could discipline Metcalf again, potentially sidelining him for Friday’s game against Denver.

“That's why it’s emotional on a number of fronts,” McCarthy said. “We lost a game, a tough game. So you take all that in, everything will be addressed. We can’t have players get ejected for games. You want to line up all 48 of them.”

The Steelers have lost two straight to fall 1 1/2 games behind Cincinnati in the AFC North.

Rodgers, who turns 43 on Dec. 2, was sacked five times and mostly threw screens and short passes in the first half. He completed 17 of 20 attempts before halftime, but for just 95 yards, while averaging 0.5 air yards per attempt.

Rodgers threw for 227 yards and had a 20-yard touchdown pass to Max Hurleman with 1:21 left.

The Steelers rushed for just 73 yards. Rodgers led them with 29 yards on scrambles.

“We’d like to run the ball,” Rodgers said. “That makes everything easier. We’re not trying to throw the ball 50 times a game. Some games might dictate some of that stuff, but we got to run the football and generate explosive runs, and that sets up everything else.”

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