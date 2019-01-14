0 Mercedes-Benz Stadium tailgating guide for Super Bowl 53

Super Bowl Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is inching closer.

If you’re going to Super Bowl 53, there are a few things you should know.

Because the new stadium was built less than 100 feet away from its predecessor, tailgating in the area will be mostly familiar to those who pre-partied at the Georgia Dome. The poised-for-development Gulch — that vast tangle of parking lots and rail lines that sits below Philips Arena and stretches to Five Points — still has a thriving tailgate scene, and the lots alongside Northside Drive are still the primary options for traditional tailgating.

But there are some new, less conventional options as well. Here’s your guide to where to eat, drink and play corn hole before kickoff.

Getting there: Directions to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

To avoid frustratedly driving around the stadium looking for parking on gameday, drivers should purchase a spot in advance through Parkmobile.

As for navigation, the stadium’s partnership with Waze allowed officials to map the entrances to parking lots, so drivers should never be directed to an un-enterable side. According to the stadium’s site: “Waze is the only GPS program with event day traffic plans and street closures incorporated, providing you with accurate directions and real-time traffic alerts. Please do not use Google Maps, Apple Maps, or any other mapping software.”

Using Waze, drivers only need to type in the lot name — not the address.

A screenshot of a Mercedes-Benz Stadium parking lot. (Waze)

Parking lots

The following parking lots allow tailgating:

·﻿134 and 135 Forsyth St.



·17 Baker

·305 Ted Turner

·AJC Lot



·Blue Lot

·City Plaza

·Dome 2

·Lots 6, 18, 36, 37, 43, 44, 57, 77 and 81

·Lots A (The Gulch), B, C, D, F, G, H, K, L, M, P, R and U

·Marshalling Yard and Marshalling Yard 4 - Cars

·Nelson Street

·North Gate 1

·State Farm Drive

·The Home Depot Backyard and The Home Depot Backyard West

·Yellow Lot

AMB Group

Car-less options

For those who take MARTA, walk or get dropped off and don’t have a gate to tail on, so to speak, there are some alternative options. We know it’s not the same thing, but sometimes you’ve got to make do. Plus, you can find affordable food and beer inside the gates.

Tailgating activities at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Like before, fans can go to the parcel of land known as Georgia International Plaza used for pre- and post-game activities. Unlike before, the area known as Falcons Landing is officially called AmFam Village.

For another option, head to the Front Porch. Inside security but still outdoors, it’s a 61,000-square-foot plaza for ticketed guests with live entertainment and food and beverages open before, during and after stadium events.

Home Depot Backyard

The new 13-acre park doubles as a tailgate-friendly parking area for about 800 cars during large events. It replaced a portion of the Dome that was demolished on Nov. 20, 2017.

Also expected to go on the site: a new parking deck, and from the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, an 800-to-1,000 room hotel.