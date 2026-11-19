ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Michael Thorbjornsen spent the last few weeks working on his iron play and saw it pay off Thursday in the rain and wind at Sea Island. He made five of his seven birdies inside 10 feet for a 6-under 64 to share the low score with Jesper Svensson in the RSM Classic.

Thorbjornsen, one of the group of rising young stars who won the Rocket Classic this year for his first PGA Tour title, had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn at the tougher Seaside course, which included an 8-foot par save.

Svensson, who needs at least a two-way tie for second to finish among the top 100 in the FedEx Cup to keep a full card for next year, birdied his last four holes on the easier Plantation course for an 8-under 64.

Max Greyserman and Garrick Higgo each shot 65 on the Plantation, while Sea Island member Keith Mitchell shot 65 at Seaside.

The final tournament of the PGA Tour brings different levels of pressure, mainly for those who want to be fully exempt next year by finishing in the top 100.

Greyserman, who came in at No. 91 and should be safe, only thinks about posting the best score he can. Emiliano Grillo (No. 113) is well aware what's at stake.

“Everybody knows what they need to do out there,” Grillo said after a 66 at Plantation. “Yeah, good start. Hopefully many more of these. I know what I need to do and it was good.”

Thorbjornsen is among nine players in the field who finished in the top 50 on the PGA Tour and are exempt for all the $20 million signature events. He felt the missing piece was his iron game, not giving himself enough birdie chances.

“We've worked very hard on my irons, just having more control,” Thorbjornsen said. “My driving stats have been pretty decent these past couple years and I haven’t really been able to take advantage of it. So trying to get the ball closer to the hole. That gives you more birdie looks but also less bogey chances.”

Ten of the top 16 players on the leaderboard to par came into the week outside the top 100. Svensson is at No. 135. He spent most of his day trying to keep himself and his golf clubs dry and negotiating a wind that wasn't as strong as practice rounds but no less a nuisance.

The Swede had seven birdies on the back nine at Plantation and only wants to keep going.

“You can’t really deny the situation that you’re in,” Svensson said. “Not really thinking of it when you’re playing as much as trying to hit the right areas and hit some good shots. That’s number one task really and see where that takes me.”

Brooks Koepka has been working with new coaches, including Brad Faxon with his putting that hurt him so much this year. Playing for the first time in six weeks, the five-time major champion opened with a 67 on Seaside.

Blades Brown, at No. 54 in the world and hopeful of late push to get into the Masters by the end of the year, had a pair of birdies late in his round to salvage a 69 at Seaside. Ben James, the PGA Tour University's No. 1 player who is one spot behind Brown in the world ranking, shot 68 at Plantation.

Erik van Rooyen, who contended last week in the Austin Championship, ended his season when he had to withdraw with a rib injury.

Thorbjornsen and Mitchell head to the easier Plantation on Friday. They were the only players in the top 10 on the leaderboard who played Seaside in the opening round.

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