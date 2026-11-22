GURGL, Austria — Norway’s Timon Haugan won the men’s World Cup slalom in Austria for his seventh individual victory on Sunday after Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's bid for a third straight win of the season ended when he failed to finish his first run.

Pinheiro Braathen, the Brazilian skier who earned South America its first medal at the Winter Olympics, went out after only a few gates. He had won the season-opening giant slalom in Sölden and the opening slalom in Levi.

“The timing has to be right here, and I was too early,” Braathen told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

The 26-year-old Pinheiro Braathen has 10 career World Cup wins — including five since he started representing Brazil after switching from Norway in 2024 to his mother’s home country.

Haugan led after the first run, just 0.01 seconds ahead of Atle Lie McGrath, and ended winning in a combined time of 1 minute, 42.55 seconds. He was 0.60 seconds ahead of compatriot Eirik Hystad Solberg in second.

Switzerland’s Tanguy Nef was third, 0.88 behind. Solberg climbed from 11th after the opening run.

McGrath failed to finish his second run.

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