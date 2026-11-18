MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins signed starting pitcher Sonny Gray to a $55 million, two-year contract on Wednesday, bolstering their deep rotation with the veteran right-hander who led the major leagues with 18 wins last season for the Boston Red Sox.

Gray gets a $20 million salary next season and has a $30 million player option for 2028 with a $5 million buyout. If he keeps the contract for 2028, the deal includes a $27.5 million mutual option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout.

Gray has a full no-trade provision in the agreement, which could be worth $77.5 million over three seasons.

The 37-year-old Gray started 29 games for the Red Sox in 2026, going 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA — his career best for a full season — and 149 strikeouts over 169 innings. He tied Philadelphia left-hander Cristopher Sánchez for most wins in the big leagues and came in fifth in American League Cy Young Award voting.

Gray spent two years with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2024-25 after two seasons with the Twins prior to that.

A three-time All-Star, Gray is tied with Zack Wheeler for the most wins (53) in the majors since 2023. He’s fourth among active pitchers with 359 career starts. Gray has pitched for six major league teams in 14 years, beginning with the Oakland Athletics before he moved on to the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds.

The Twins acquired him in a trade with the Reds in 2022 for right-hander Chase Petty, their 2021 first-round draft pick. Gray, a native of Tennessee, was selected by the A’s in the first round of the 2011 draft out of Vanderbilt.

Last month, Boston declined a $30 million option on Gray in favor of a $5 million buyout, making him a free agent. If the Red Sox had exercised the option, Gray could have chosen to opt out and receive the $5 million buyout. He was traded to Boston a year ago.

The Red Sox were swept by the rival Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series, and Gray was frustrated when he was pulled after 70 pitches by manager Chad Tracy in the elimination game.

With the Twins, Gray went 16-13 with a 2.90 ERA and 300 strikeouts in 303 2/3 innings, making the All-Star team and finishing second in AL Cy Young Award balloting in 2023. After the Twins ended their MLB-record 18-game postseason losing streak and won a playoff round for the first time in 21 years by sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series, ownership significantly pared back the player payroll, and Gray signed with St. Louis on a three-year, $75 million contract.

Despite losing their ace, Pablo López, for the season with an elbow injury on the first day of spring training, the Twins assembled a competitive rotation in 2026 behind Joe Ryan and Taj Bradley. Late acquisition Dean Kremer joined rookie Connor Prielipp, an improved Zebby Matthews and an experienced Bailey Ober in the group, which also has prospect Mick Abel returning from an elbow injury.

López has one year left on his contract at $21.75 million, and Ryan, Bradley, Kramer and Ober are eligible for salary arbitration. Prielipp, Matthews and Abel remain under team control. Adding Gray gives the Twins flexibility to use their depth in a trade to improve another area of need.

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AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

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