PHILADELPHIA — Tyler Herro let his final shot of the game fly and — just as the Bucks guard had felt throughout his career-best game — thought it was good.

LeBron James assumed Herro would make the tying bucket, and force overtime.

“Just the way he was playing and the way his shot-making was tonight, I was like, ‘It’s going in,'” James said.

The Sixers star had one more thought in the moment as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

“And hopefully he didn’t get it off in time,” James said.

James was right.

Herro's shot from the right wing did indeed go in to temporarily stun the Philadelphia crowd. He just couldn't beat the buzzer and instead finished with his first career 50-point game — in another Bucks loss.

“Great execution,” Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Wish we had a little bit more time.”

Officials huddled around the monitors to confirm the call. The verdict was in: “The field goal was released after ...,” as the crowd of 21,043 erupted and drowned out the rest of the announcement.

Herro had the NBA's sixth 50-point game of the season, hitting seven 3-pointers with 11 rebounds and making all 13 free throws, just not enough to lift the Bucks as the 76ers held on for a 132-129 win on Saturday.

Milwaukee lost its 13th in a row and 16th in 17 contests to start the season.

“I thought I beat the clock,” Herro said. “But I did have a little like, it was close. But that's my go-to shot, fading right on that right wing. Coach knew it and drew up the play for me to do it. I just needed like point-five seconds, maybe less than that to get it off.”

Herro made 15 of 23 shots overall from the floor. He scored 15 points in each of the first, third and fourth quarters against James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and a Sixers team that improved to 14-3.

“He was great. We didn’t do as good a job as we should have done," Embiid said. “But sometimes, people get hot and have good nights, and he did a great job tonight."

Herro's previous best was 41 points against Houston on Dec. 15, 2022.

The 26-year-old Herro spent his first seven seasons with the Miami Heat before the summer trade that sent him to his hometown team. Herro, a Milwaukee-area native who graduated from nearby Whitnall High School in Greenfield, Wisconsin, has this final season remaining on his contract and could become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season if he doesn't get an extension.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 10 career 50-point games for the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo — sent to Miami in the offseason in the deal that brought Herro on board — had nine. Michael Redd added two 50-pointers, and Herro joined Jrue Holiday, Brandon Jennings and Khris Middleton in the one-time 50-point scorers club.

Herro grew up rooting for the Bucks and was happy to join such an accomplished list of 50-point scorers.

“It's obviously great to be in that category with a lot of great Milwaukee Bucks,” Herro said.

Herro joined the Bucks eager to bounce back from a 2025-26 season in which injuries limited him to only 33 games. Herro has averaged over 20 points each of the last five seasons, and he earned an All-Star selection in 2025.

He averaged 19.4 points entering the game but combined for just 13 points in two losses this week to Atlanta and Miami.

“I had the ball in my hands a little bit more than I've had, like, the last couple of weeks or so, the last week or so,” Herro said. “The more I have the ball in my hands, the more I'm going to continue to make the right play. Coach has been stressing that for the last month. Continue to make the right play, points will come.”

All 50 of them.

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