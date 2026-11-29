WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards fired coach Brian Keefe on Saturday night, hours after the team was routed by the Orlando Magic and fell to 7-13 on the season.

Adam Caporn will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, the Wizards said.

Washington was 4-3 after a win on Nov. 2. Since then, the Wizards have gone 3-10 — with six of those losses by at least 15 points.

“Decisions like this are never easy, but it’s time for the team to move forward with a new voice,” Wizards president Michael Winger said. “Brian has been an integral part of our organization, helping lay a foundation of player development in Washington. We are grateful to Brian for the professionalism he brought to our team and the commitment he showed our players and staff.”

Keefe, who took over midway through the 2023-24 season, went 50-173 with the Wizards.

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