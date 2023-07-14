Alexa Lorenzo joined our team in September 2019.

Prior to moving to Orlando, Alexa was a reporter at our sister station, FOX 13 Memphis.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Florida.

Alexa won an AP award for her coverage of white nationalist Richard Spencer’s visit to Florida.

She was also honored with an Edward R. Murrow Award for a documentary on a woman struggling with ALS who found an innovative way to continue her craft.

Originally from Miami, Alexa is fluent in Spanish.

She enjoys the beach, a good cup of Cuban coffee and dancing salsa with her abuelo.

