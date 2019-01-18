Field Sutton

Field's central Florida adventure started in July 2015 when he joined Channel 9 Eyewitness News.
For years, I’d been jealous of Florida’s offbeat, weird and wacky news. But, more than anything, I was jealous of the court cases.
You know the ones I’m talking about...the ones that last for years. The ones Nancy Grace covers start to finish. I love criminal trials.
I joined WFTV after five years as the investigative reporter at KYTX CBS 19 News in East Texas. I also held down the court beat for most of those years. If you’re bored one day and interested in my favorite story of all time, Google my name plus “James Calvert” and pop some popcorn to munch on while you read about the shenanigans of a capital murder defendant who decided to defend himself.
Prior to CBS 19, I was at KCEN in Waco, TX and KOMU in Columbia, MO.
I grew up in Austin and left after 18 years to attend the University of Missouri, graduating in 2008 with a Bachelor of Convergence Journalism.
Convergence is the study of how to use new media and social networking to get your news to you faster and more effectively. So I'm always on Twitter and Facebook.
I’d love to get some new followers and likes so I can get connected with what’s going on in central Florida. Story Ideas are always welcome!
Outside of work, I'm a foodie! If you have a restaurant recommendation, let me know.
