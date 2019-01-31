Certified meteorologist Kassandra Crimi returned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News in January 2019. She previously worked at Channel 9 in Severe Weather Center 9 from 2011 to 2013.
I’m a Minnesota native, which means I am very familiar with... the COLD (also, snow shovels, ice scrapers and ice-fishing... YES, ice-fishing, just like in the movie "Grumpy Old Men"). Growing up, I was a science and math junky, and I knew that I would someday work in the science field. It wasn't until I attended Florida Institute of Technology, in Melbourne, FL, and experienced the 2004 hurricane season that I realized I wanted to extend my studies into Meteorology.
I graduated with Cum Laude honors from Florida Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology. While attending Florida Tech, I was a member and captain of their NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball team. GO PANTHERS! I also served an internship right here at WFTV in Severe Weather Center 9.
Now, my internship wasn’t the last time I stepped foot in this building. My face may look familiar as I worked alongside Tom Terry and Brian Shields here at WFTV from 2011-2013. January of 2014 took me, and my now husband, clear across the country to Albuquerque, NM. A place I like to call, “The Land of No Humidity.”
While I was in New Mexico, a lot changed. I found a love for carne adovada and tamales. I also got married, got a dog, and had a baby. NOW, we’re back, and I couldn’t be happier to call Central Florida and WFTV my home once again!
When I’m not working in Severe Weather Center 9, I enjoy spending time with family and friends; wearing purple and gold as I root on the Vikings; playing basketball, volleyball, and other sports. I’ve also recently found that I have a love for home renovations. Call me crazy but give me a sledge hammer and a trowel and I’m happy.
