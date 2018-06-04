0 How to find Orlando hot air balloon ride tours

Hot air balloons cast an air of romance and adventure. There are several Orlando hot air balloon ride tours that offer a variety of flight packages and can accommodate families and couples.

Here are the most popular Orlando hot air balloon tour companies.



Aerostat Adventures

Meeting location: 8849 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Winter Garden

407-476-7101

info@orlandohotairballoon.com

Prices start at about $75 for kids ages 5-9 with a paying adult and begin at about $170 for adults, while private flights for two passengers start at around $600.



Featuring multi-color balloons and a 100 percent safety record during its 16-plus years of operation, Aerostat Adventures allows four to six passengers per balloon for a smaller, more personal ride. Passengers soar gently over Central Florida, taking in views including Disney World, Epcot Center, Hollywood Studios and Orlando-area wildlife. The whole adventure, from setup to an hour and a half flight to a champagne toast, lasts about three hours. Passengers can opt to become part of the "hands-on" crew inflating the balloon pre-flight.



Orlando Balloon Rides

Welcome Center: 44294 US HWY 27, Davenport

407-894-5040

info@orlandoballoonrides.com

Prices start at about $100 for kids ages 6-14 and at about $160 for adult rides.



The largest passenger ride operator among the best Orlando hot air balloon ride tours, OBR earned a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor in 2017 and is fully licensed and insured. Rides last about an hour and ascend anywhere from tree tops to several thousand feet high. Just a few of the Orlando sights passengers can view include theme parks, orange groves, forests, swamps and nature preserves. Like most hot air balloon rides, this is an adventure for the early birds: Passengers and pilots meet about an hour before sunrise.



Painted Horizons Hot Air Balloon Tours

12559 State Road 535

407-578-3031



Private flights start at around $500 per couple, non-private flights are about $190 per person and the price drops a bit for kids with a paying adult or balloon rides for parties of more than four.



FAA-certified commercial hot air balloon pilot and flight instructor Tom Green has operated Painted Horizons since 1991. Soaring over scenic Central Florida in the Kissimmee, Orlando and Disney World areas, the company offers flights every day of the week as weather permits. Another possibility comes in the form of romantic couples-only flights or a once-in-a-lifetime proposal flight with a banner for around $1,500.



If you'd like to get a feel for this popular Orlando balloon ride, Painted Horizons features an online video of the ride from inflation to set down.



Bob's Balloons

8293 Champions Gate Blvd.

407-466-6380

Prices for adults are about $170, children about $90 and private balloon rides for couples start at about $500.



Fully-insured with FAA-licensed pilots, Bob's Balloons has 20 years' experience. Its three hot air balloons are 90,000 and 120,000 cubic feet in volume, which makes them more than seven stories tall! The company offers customized rides in the Orlando, Kissimmee, Disney World or Davenport areas, flying over Orange, Osceola, Lake and Polk counties for panoramic views of the lakes, wildlife and Central Florida skylines. Bob's will also tether a balloon in a backyard or parking lot for "captive flights" during events and even offers a package with a wedding to be performed before the flight.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.