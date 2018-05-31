0 Orlando's Holy Land Experience: Visitors guide

Orlando's The Holy Land Experience is a Christian-based theme park that aims to bring the world of the Bible alive through performances and exhibits.



Marvin Rosenthal, of Zion's Hope, began to plan the park in 1989, and it opened in 2001 with the goal of spreading the Gospel as well as helping visitors understand Christianity's roots in Judaism. It was sold to Trinity Broadcasting Network in 2007 and has since expanded.



Here's a visitors guide to the Holy Land Experience covering exhibits, ticket information and directions.



Exhibits

The park's exhibits include the following:



The Wilderness Tabernacle: Witness the journal of Aaron and his son, Eleazar.

The Scriptorium: A 55-minute tour takes you through a museum that houses artifacts, some of which are over 4,000 years old, from different denominations.

Smile of a Child: All ages can enjoy mini-golf, a rock-climbing wall and more.

Jerusalem Model A.D. 66: The largest indoor replica of Jerusalem in the world took almost two years to create.

The Great Temple: This representation depicts the temple that stood on Mount Moriah in Jerusalem.



Live Shows

Live shows include the following:

God with Us – Redeeming Love: This stage musical brings heroes of the Bible to life.

God with Us – Unwavering Courage: The story of Esther is told.

God with Us – Unfailing Grace: Christians are captured and imprisoned by the Romans.

God with Us – Eternal Hope: Peter recounts his walk of faith.

Roman Soldier Training Camp: Train alongside Rome's defenders.

The Story of Maria Magdalena: The young woman's story is told through her eyes.

Lazarus' House: The dynamic of Lazarus' family is explored.



Other activities

The Holy Land Experience also has restaurants and gift shops, including a book store and a Jerusalem Street Market, which sells olive wood from Israel as well as other gifts.



Location

Orlando The Holy Land Experience is located at 4655 Vineland Road in Orlando. It's on the I-4 corridor and can also be accessed by Lynx, Orlando's public transportation system.



The theme park is located very close to The Mall at Millenia, so if you're staying at a mall with a shuttle, it may be able to drop you at The Holy Land Experience. If you're staying at Walt Disney World, call 1-800-447-7235 for transportation information.



Hours

The park is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every Tuesday-Saturday. It's closed on New Year's Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.



Tickets

Non-refundable online tickets are available, and they're good for one year after the date of purchase. Youth tickets for ages 5-17 are available at a discount, and children age 4 and under are admitted free.



You can purchase a one-day admission by itself or add on behind-the-scenes experiences, such as a wardrobe tour, technology tour and tabernacle tour for additional charges. A discount is available if your purchase all three tours.



To maintain its nonprofit status under Florida law, the park has one day a year on which it offers free admission and parking. The day varies, and crowds are quite large on free admission day.

