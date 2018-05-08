0 Orlando's best seafood places

Whether one is in the mood for oysters on the half shell, jumbo shrimp or fresh ahi tuna, there are plenty of places to find fresh seafood in Orlando. With such an abundance of places to choose from, it can be hard to settle on just one place. Here's a guide to Orlando's best seafood places to help narrow down the options.

Big Fin Seafood Kitchen

8046 Via Dellagio Way, Dellagio Town Center

407-615-8888

Hours: Monday to Sunday: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.



Located on Orlando's Restaurant Row, Big Fin Seafood Kitchen is a local go-to when it comes to getting fresh seafood. Their menu boasts raw oysters, shrimp scampi, Maryland-style crab cakes, whole lobsters and jumbo Alaskan king crab claws. There are also plenty of fried food options, with fried alligator, popcorn shrimp, catfish and bay scallops available. As an added bonus, Big Fin hosts happy hour seven nights a week.



Hemingway's Steak & Seafood Restaurant

1 Grand Cypress Blvd., Cypress Orlando

407-239-1234

Hours: Monday to Sunday: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.



If you're looking for upscale dining, consider Hemingway's Steak & Seafood Restaurant in the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress. Their starters include dishes like creamy clam chowder, seared scallops, and coconut shrimp. Entrees range from Norwegian salmon to black grouper and ahi tuna. The restaurant is also known for its elaborate fresh seafood plateaus that include Maine lobster, oysters, jumbo shrimp, crab legs, saffron mussels and their house ceviche. Additionally, Hemingway's has an extensive wine list with high-quality selections from all over the world to choose from.



MoonFish

7525 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-363-7262

Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 4:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday: 5 p.m.-11 p.m.



Consistently ranked as one of the top 10 seafood restaurants in the country, MoonFish offers guests a wide variety of fresh seafood options. Guests can dine on dishes like char-grilled oysters, oysters on the half shell and Florida stone crab claws, as well as citrus and oak grilled Pacific swordfish. They also have an elaborate sushi menu — all of which have been harvested directly from the Gulf. The restaurant's menu was designed with several different influences in mind including Cajun, Creole and Pan-Asian cuisine.



Roy's Restaurant

7760 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-352-4844

Hours: Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.



Roy's Restaurant is another great option when it comes to Orlando seafood. Their menu consist of mixed plates that have a sampling of several different types of seafood, and entrees like Moroccan spice grilled swordfish, roasted macadamia nut crusted mahi mahi and hibachi grilled Atlantic salmon. If you don't have time for a full meal check out the restaurant's bar bite menu, which features slightly smaller dishes that includes peppercorn tuna wraps, rock shrimp tempura, lobster potstickers in a spicy miso butter sauce and lump crab fried rice.



