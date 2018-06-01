0 Top Orlando attractions for singles

In a city like Orlando, where there are countless options when it comes to entertainment, there's no need for a group of people in order to have fun. Here are the best Orlando attractions for singles to enjoy.



Discovery Cove

6000 Discovery Cove Way

407-513-4600



Enjoy spending the day outdoors soaking up the sun at Orlando's all-inclusive day resort, Discovery Cove, where there's a wide variety of exciting water activities to choose from. Guests can snorkel in the resort's Grand Reef that's full of tropical fish, stingrays and a vibrant coral reef. There's also the option of wading in the Freshwater Oasis with adorable otters and marmosets or feeding stingrays. For the ultimate experience, save some time to swim with bottlenose dolphins in Discovery Cove's Dolphin Lagoon. Plan to catch some rays, relax and unwind on one of the comfortable beach loungers in Serenity Bay. Tickets start at $170 and include access to to the resort's waterways, beaches and aviary, plus food and beverages. (Certain animal experiences must be purchased and scheduled separately.)



Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave.

407-896-4231



Get inspired at the Orlando Museum of Art by wandering through its many paintings, pottery and sculptures. The museum is made up of a mixture of rotating and permanent exhibits featuring art from the 19th and 20th century art. Its collections range from African Art and Contemporary Art to art of the Ancient Americas. To see the museum's current exhibits, visit omart.org. Tickets are $15.



Titanic The Artifact Exhibition

7324 International Drive

407-248-1166



Take a step back in time while exploring the Titanic The Artifact Exhibition, a 20,000-square-foot museum dedicated to the historic ship that was brought down by an iceberg. The museum is home to more than 400 artifacts from the ship, including the second largest piece of the Titanic that has ever been recovered from the wreck: a three-ton section of the ship's hull. Guests can also explore full-sized replicas of the ship's most famous locations like the promenade deck, grand staircase and first-class suites. For a truly unique experience, buy a ticket to the exhibition's Titanic Gala Dinner, which takes place every Friday and Saturday and includes a tour of the exhibition, a reenactment of the ship's events and a three-course meal with dessert. Tickets for the exhibition are $21.95 and the Titanic Dinner Gala is $69.



Walt Disney's Epcot

200 Epcot Center Drive

407-824-4321



Disney World is one of the best Orlando attractions for singles. Disney World's Epcot Theme Park allows guests to travel through 11 different countries without ever leaving the park. Grab a bite to eat at an Italian restaurant and dessert at a French bakery, then walk across the street to purchase a cold beer at a German brauhaus. There's also plenty of live entertainment to enjoy, with several different shows scheduled throughout the day to check out between rides. For show schedules and more information on the park visit disneyworld.disney.go.com.

