10 more years of I-4 construction? Here's where FDOT is eyeing next

Two things are all but certain in Central Florida: Humid summer days and construction on I-4.

Channel 9 has learned that drivers in Seminole and Volusia counties will have to deal with I-4 construction a lot longer than the rest of Central Florida.

How much longer? About 10 years, to be exact.

The next phase of construction involves adding express lanes, which crews are currently building from Longwood, through Orlando and on to the area near Universal. One of the next steps will involve building express lanes east of the current work zone: From Longwood in Seminole County to Howland Boulevard in Volusia County.

The 19-mile construction phase in Seminole and Volusia counties faces a funding problem, Channel 9 learned Thursday at a transportation panel for the Seminole County Chamber of Commerce, moderated by Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa.

At the event, the secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation said there is currently no money budgeted for the next 10 years, so in order to get all 19 miles built, the project needs to be broken down into smaller sections.

That means drivers will need several years’ worth of patience.

The state said there is no timeline yet on when the new sections of express lanes would be built.

FDOT said it is looking at how to break up the 19 miles before starting construction and finding the money.

Meanwhile, the 21-mile stretch currently under construction from State Road 434 to Kirkman Road has been under construction for exactly four years. FDOT told Channel 9 Thursday that the project is still on track to be completed by the end of 2021.

FDOT also has plans for expanding I-4 west of the current project near Walt Disney World. Channel 9 reported last month that the department is purchasing the Crossroads Shopping Plaza on State Road 535, with plans to demolish the shopping plaza, expand the interchange and build a retention pond.

