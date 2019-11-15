  • 2 adults, 3 children struck by vehicle while waiting at bus stop in Orange County, FHP says

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two adults and three children were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a vehicle hopped the curb and hit them while they were waiting at a bus stop on Silver Star Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Lt. Kim Montes said  the vehicle was heading east on Silver Star Road when it hit all five people near the intersection of North Powers Drive before 8 a.m.

    Montes said none of the injuries appears to be life-threatening.

    She said all five people were waiting near a Lynx bus stop when they were hit.

    Troopers said charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle.

