2 adults, 3 children struck by vehicle while waiting at bus stop in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two adults and three children were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a vehicle hopped the curb and hit them while they were waiting at a bus stop on Silver Star Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Lt. Kim Montes said the vehicle was heading east on Silver Star Road when it hit all five people near the intersection of North Powers Drive before 8 a.m.
Related Headlines
Montes said none of the injuries appears to be life-threatening.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Her clothes are ripped off,' 911 caller says after woman dragged from bike trail, sexually battered
- On-field brawl overshadows Browns win over Steelers, draws spirited reactions
- Bank teller arrested in home invasion, assault of customer, 78, who made large cash withdrawals
- Neighbors want Winter Park church to turn down volume after over 200 noise complaints
She said all five people were waiting near a Lynx bus stop when they were hit.
Troopers said charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}