0 I-4 bridge at Colonial Drive in Orlando opens to traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new Interstate 4 bridge over Colonial Drive and Garland Avenue opened to traffic Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Workers started removing temporary support structures under the new bridge in December to prepare to open the bridge to traffic.

In April 2018, WFTV’s radio partner News 96.5 WDBO was first to report cracks in the pier supporting the bridge. The bridge is part of the I-4 Ultimate project and is designed to give drivers better access to I-4 east.

The bridge was supposed to open earlier this year but was delayed after reports showed 17 cracks on the pier, Eyewitness News discovered.

"We believe that we found through our testing that the bridge is structurally sound and right now we are just working on serviceability repairs," Mike Shannon, the District 5 Florida Department of Transportation secretary said in November.

FDOT officials said Friday there's no question whether the bridge was safe, but rather, will it last through its 75-year life expectancy.

Any potential repairs could help increase its lifespan, said FDOT officials.

