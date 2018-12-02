2 killed in crash on Orange Blossom Trail, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were killed in a crash Saturday night on Orange Blossom Trail near Freedom High School, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A man driving a 2017 Kia was stopped on Barley Club Drive at the intersection with Orange Blossom Trail around 8:41 p.m. when a 2014 Cadillac speeding on OBT lost control, hit the curb and smashed into the Kia, the crash report states.
The man died at the scene of the crash, troopers said. A passenger was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where they later died.
Troopers have not yet been able to identify the driver and passenger of the Kia. Both were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.
The driver of the Cadillac, a 32-year-old Orlando man, suffered minor injuries, the crash report states.
Charges are pending against the Cadillac’s driver, the crash report states.
The crash was not alcohol-related, according to the report.
