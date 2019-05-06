Crash involving SunRail train, vehicle blocking traffic in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - SunRail riders and Maitland drivers can both expect delays this morning after a SunRail train struck a car on the tracks in downtown Maitland, police said.
The Maitland Police Department said heavy traffic delays are expected near Maitland, Packwood and Horatio avenues as the investigation into the crash continues.
Police reported that the crash happened around 8:30 a.m.
SunRail officials tweeted that riders can expect delays of up to an hour.
No injuries have been reported.
@MaitlandPolice is working a vehicle crash in the area of Maitland Ave. and Packwood Ave. involving a single vehicle and Sunrail train. Heavy traffic delays are expected around the scene as well as on Horatio Ave. Drivers should try to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/MKqnddK5x4— Maitland Police Department (@MaitlandPolice) May 6, 2019
P306 is delayed 45 min due to the previous incident. Train is on the move.— SunRail (@RideSunRail) May 6, 2019
P306 delayed 60 min due to police assistance near the tracks btwn Maitland & Winter Park to continue receiving updates on text 'Incident' to 31996— SunRail (@RideSunRail) May 6, 2019
