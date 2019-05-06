  • Crash involving SunRail train, vehicle blocking traffic in Maitland

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    MAITLAND, Fla. - SunRail riders and Maitland drivers can both expect delays this morning after a SunRail train struck a car on the tracks in downtown Maitland, police said.

    The Maitland Police Department said heavy traffic delays are expected near Maitland, Packwood and Horatio avenues as the investigation into the crash continues. 

    Related Headlines

    >>> Check traffic along your route here <<<

    Police reported that the crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

    SunRail officials tweeted that riders can expect delays of up to an hour.

    No injuries have been reported.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories