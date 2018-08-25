Driver dies after plunging into Orange County pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died Friday evening after his vehicle plunged into a retention pond in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. at Isle of Wright Drive near South Orange Blossom Trail and West Wetherbee Road, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.
The driver struck a bus bench before plunging into the water, Montes said.
Troopers said he was taken to Florida Hospital Kissimmee.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
