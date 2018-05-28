Driver killed another hospitalized after possible wrong-way crash on I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed Monday in a possible head-on/wrong-way collision on Interstate 4 east at South Street, according to Orlando police.
Police said a driver was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
I-4 east at Kaley Street is closed as traffic homicide investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The names of those involved have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
