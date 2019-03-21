  • Dump truck hits, critically injures pedestrian near Lake Ivanhoe, keeps driving, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An unknown dump truck hit and critically injured a pedestrian Thursday morning near Lake Ivanhoe and then left the scene, Orlando police said.

    The crash happened after 4 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Virginia Drive.

    Related Headlines

    Police said traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash and that the investigation is ongoing.

    TRENDING NOW:

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories