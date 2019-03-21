Dump truck hits, critically injures pedestrian near Lake Ivanhoe, keeps driving, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An unknown dump truck hit and critically injured a pedestrian Thursday morning near Lake Ivanhoe and then left the scene, Orlando police said.
The crash happened after 4 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Virginia Drive.
Related Headlines
-
Orlando woman hit, killed by van while crossing road in tourist district…
-
Person fatally struck by vehicle in Orange County
-
FHP: Pedestrian dies after crash on OBT in Orange County
-
Pedestrians call for crosswalk after man killed in hit-and-run crash on…
-
Orlando police searching for driver who hit, killed pedestrian on SR-408
Police said traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash and that the investigation is ongoing.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jennifer Kesse: Missing woman's family settles lawsuit against Orlando police
- All lanes of I-95 southbound shut down after tanker truck tips over, spills fuel across highway
- Video captures SUV just before crash that injured 4 children in Ormond-by-the-Sea
- VIDEO: Report: Virginia woman fatally shot herself while handcuffed
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}