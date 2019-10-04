0 FHP: Driver caught by K-9 after fleeing double-fatal crash scene that has south OBT shut down

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers said one of the drivers involved in a double-fatal crash on Orange Blossom Trail early Friday morning fled the crash scene on foot before being tracked down by an Orange County K-9.

Troopers said that driver, identified as a 33-year-old Kissimmee man, has been detained and that charges are pending against him.

Orange Blossom Trail was shut down for hours in both directions due to the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Taft-Vineland Road. Northbound lanes of the road reopened at 7 a.m.

Troopers said the Mercedes SUV driven by the Kissimmee man was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on OBT when it failed to slow down as it approached a Toyota Camry. Troopers said the SUV rear-ended the Camry, pushing it off the road where it struck a sign and a pole.

According to an FHP report, two men inside the Camry died. Troopers said a female passenger in the car was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Troopers said a 28-year-old Kissimmee woman riding in the Mercedes was also taken to the hospital, where she is listed in serious condition.

