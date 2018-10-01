FHP: 2 children killed in Seminole County crash

Two children were killed and four other people were injured in a crash in Seminole County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Markham Road and Sandy Lane, troopers said.
Related Headlines
A 2015 Accura driving west on Markham Road crossed the double yellow and crashed head on into a 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Deidre Gaetano, 52, of Sanford.
Four children were in the Corolla at the time of the crash. Two of them, who were sisters, died at the scene, troopers said. They were not wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.
Read: Florida woman cuts man's face after he refuses to have sex with her
The other two children were taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP.
Gaetano and the driver of the Accura were taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital with serious injuries, according to the crash report.
The crash report states charges are pending against the driver of the Accura.
Troopers have not determined the exact ages of the children involved in the crash.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}