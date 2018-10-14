FHP: 3 killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Three pedestrians were killed after they were hit by a vehicle on Florida’s Turnpike Saturday evening in Osceola County, said a spokesperson with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash occurred after 11 p.m. on the northbound turnpike near mile marker 191.
Three pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene, troops said.
All northbound lanes of were blocked Saturday evening as troopers conduct an investigation.
