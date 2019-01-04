FHP: 7 dead in fiery crash on I-75 near Gainesville

ALACHUA, Fla. - Seven people were killed and at least seven people were injured Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua, which is north of Gainesville, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported shortly before 3:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 393 and involved two tractor-trailers, a passenger van and a car, Lt. Patrick Riordan said.
Both directions of the interstate were closed because a large amount of personal property, vehicle parts and burned vehicles were strewn across the road, Riordan said. Northbound lanes have since reopened.
Firefighters said multiple people have critical injuries. They said a tractor-trailer caught fire during the crash, but the blaze has been extinguished.
Authorities said the fire was ignited after about 50 gallons of diesel spilled onto the highway.
No other details were given.
We just passed by this tractor trailer burned in the crash. Terrifying and heartbreaking image @WFTV pic.twitter.com/27zNiiKDw7— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) January 4, 2019
We are on I-75 NB where traffic is backed up from a deadly accident near MM 393 in Alachua County. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/IUAeg1DqoV— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) January 4, 2019
