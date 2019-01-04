  • FHP: 7 dead in fiery crash on I-75 near Gainesville

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ALACHUA, Fla. - Seven people were killed and at least seven people were injured Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua, which is north of Gainesville, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The crash was reported shortly before 3:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 393 and involved two tractor-trailers, a passenger van and a car, Lt. Patrick Riordan said.

    Related Headlines

    Both directions of the interstate were closed because a large amount of personal property, vehicle parts and burned vehicles were strewn across the road, Riordan said. Northbound lanes have since reopened.

    Read: Herb Kelleher, co-founder of Southwest Airlines, dies at 87

    Firefighters said multiple people have critical injuries. They said a tractor-trailer caught fire during the crash, but the blaze has been extinguished.

    Authorities said the fire was ignited after about 50 gallons of diesel spilled onto the highway.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness New at 10 and 11 for live updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories