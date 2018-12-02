FHP: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Hiawassee

HIAWASSEE, Fla. - Troopers are looking for the person who hit and killed a bicyclist just north of the Hiawassee area early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The 57-year-old man, who troopers did not identify, was riding south on Clarcona-Ocoee Road near the intersection with Gilliam Road around 2:30 a.m. when someone rear-ended him, troopers said.
Related Headlines
The bicyclist died at the crash site, according to the crash report.
A neighbor heard the crash but didn’t see who hit the bicyclist, the crash report states.
Read: DUI suspect in Tesla may have been sleeping with autopilot engaged
Troopers found the right-side mirror housing of a vehicle at the scene of the crash.
Troopers are working to figure out to what sort of vehicle the mirror housing belongs.
According to the crash report, troopers believe the vehicle responsible for the crash will have damage to the front reflector and right-side mirror.
Troopers could not determine if the bicyclist was wearing a helmet, the crash report states.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}