FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 27 near Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. - A Haines City motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lake County late Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Cory Lopez, 30, was driving a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle south on U.S. 27 near the intersection with Avenida Cuarta around 8:15 p.m. when a 2015 Chevy Sonic traveling east on that road pulled out in front of him, troopers said.
Related Headlines
Lopez hit the front left of the Sonic. He was taken to Four Corners Hospital, where he later died, the crash report states.
Read: Two survive small plane crash in DeLeon Springs
Lopez was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.
Investigators said alcohol was not involved in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}